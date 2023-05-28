Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,865,309 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,557 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BOX were worth $58,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at $2,133,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 617,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,082,000 after buying an additional 209,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,307,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,887,000 after buying an additional 278,525 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOX opened at $27.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.80, a PEG ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.01. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average of $29.04.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $256.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.29 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 2.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $339,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,402,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,601,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $339,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,402,904 shares in the company, valued at $36,601,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $715,657.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,173,060 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

