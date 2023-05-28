Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,148,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 25,610 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $58,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of TRMB opened at $47.19 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.43 and a fifty-two week high of $72.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.51.

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

