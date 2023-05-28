Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,754,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,325 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $58,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 99,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

ZWS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $32.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.89 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 73.69%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

