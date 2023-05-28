Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 658,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $60,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

John Bean Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

JBT opened at $105.67 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $81.59 and a 12 month high of $126.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Insider Activity

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $32,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,949 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,669.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

See Also

