Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 742,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,292 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $56,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter worth $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 57.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KALU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $63.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -45.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.20. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $56.79 and a 52 week high of $104.64.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.25 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -223.19%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

