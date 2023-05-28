Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,252 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CONMED were worth $56,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in CONMED by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CL King began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.40.

CONMED Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $118.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.11. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $71.09 and a twelve month high of $129.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.66 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. CONMED’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.62%.

Insider Transactions at CONMED

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $2,727,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,386.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $181,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,616.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $2,727,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,386.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,031 shares of company stock valued at $7,777,079. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

