Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,616 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 708,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $57,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSM. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $586,157.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $975,048.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

NYSE:MSM opened at $92.41 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.32 and a 52 week high of $94.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $961.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

