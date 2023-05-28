Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 278,326 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,051,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 278,326 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $59,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRNO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 1,519.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $60.72 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $67.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRNO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

