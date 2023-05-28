Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 356 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,424,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in National Bank were worth $59,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NBHC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in National Bank by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,408,000 after purchasing an additional 56,374 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,288,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,632,000 after purchasing an additional 87,446 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in National Bank by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,886,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,457,000 after buying an additional 75,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 143,573 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,102,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,784,000 after buying an additional 25,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NBHC opened at $31.22 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $109.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.49 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NBHC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on National Bank from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

