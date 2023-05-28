Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,862 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,506,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $58,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 3.7% in the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 3.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 609,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,538,000 after buying an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 13.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in St. Joe by 276.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get St. Joe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on St. Joe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

St. Joe Stock Performance

In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $51,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,137,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,241,548.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average of $41.13. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $51.26.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $61.60 million for the quarter.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

St. Joe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment is involved in planning and developing residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and selling home sites to builders and retail consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.