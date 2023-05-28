Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,902 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 713,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $58,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,344,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 46,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 25,823 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Shares of RHP stock opened at $90.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $98.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.01.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.40.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.