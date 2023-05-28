Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells $289,200.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total value of $289,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,492 shares in the company, valued at $27,617,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 22nd, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,683 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $352,610.42.
- On Friday, May 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 24,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $2,272,320.00.
- On Wednesday, May 17th, Keh Shew Lu sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $465,200.00.
Diodes Price Performance
DIOD opened at $95.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $97.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on DIOD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.
Institutional Trading of Diodes
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Diodes by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 560,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,989 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Diodes by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Diodes by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Diodes by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,982,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,919,000 after purchasing an additional 144,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.
About Diodes
Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.
