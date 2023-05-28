Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells $289,200.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total value of $289,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,492 shares in the company, valued at $27,617,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diodes alerts:

On Monday, May 22nd, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,683 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $352,610.42.

On Friday, May 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 24,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $2,272,320.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Keh Shew Lu sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $465,200.00.

Diodes Price Performance

DIOD opened at $95.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $97.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.13. Diodes had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIOD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

Institutional Trading of Diodes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Diodes by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 560,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,989 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Diodes by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Diodes by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Diodes by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,982,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,919,000 after purchasing an additional 144,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.