Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 197,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795,312 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dropbox by 446.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DBX shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $24.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $611.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.40 million. Analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $3,339,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,467,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 13,667 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $280,720.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,955,377.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $3,339,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,467,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,573 shares of company stock worth $7,691,060 in the last three months. 25.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dropbox

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.