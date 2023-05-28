Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $9,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,708,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,453,000 after purchasing an additional 77,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,186,000 after purchasing an additional 67,255 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Eagle Bancorp from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Eagle Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.55%.

In related news, CEO Susan G. Riel purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,513.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Susan G. Riel purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,513.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Saltzman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,672.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,924 shares of company stock worth $86,679 over the last 90 days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

