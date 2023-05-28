EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) versus Thinspace Technology (OTCMKTS:THNS) Financial Survey

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) and Thinspace Technology (OTCMKTS:THNS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares EngageSmart and Thinspace Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EngageSmart 6.97% 3.23% 2.94% Thinspace Technology N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

EngageSmart has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thinspace Technology has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

90.5% of EngageSmart shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of EngageSmart shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Thinspace Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for EngageSmart and Thinspace Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EngageSmart 0 1 5 1 3.00 Thinspace Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

EngageSmart presently has a consensus price target of $25.88, suggesting a potential upside of 42.64%. Given EngageSmart’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe EngageSmart is more favorable than Thinspace Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EngageSmart and Thinspace Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EngageSmart $303.92 million 9.95 $20.59 million $0.13 139.55 Thinspace Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

EngageSmart has higher revenue and earnings than Thinspace Technology.

Summary

EngageSmart beats Thinspace Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EngageSmart

EngageSmart, Inc. provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections. It also provides HealthPay24, a patient engagement and payment platform that helps health systems, physician groups, dental practices, and medical billers to drive patient self-pay collections; and DonorDrive, a fundraising software platform that helps non-profits, healthcare organizations, and higher education institutions produce virtual events, launch branded donation campaigns, and create peer-to-peer fundraising experiences. The company was formerly known as EngageSmart, LLC. and changed its name to EngageSmart, Inc. in June 2021. EngageSmart, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.

About Thinspace Technology

Thinspace Technology, Inc., a cloud computing company, develops software productivity solutions worldwide. It principally develops and sells network software. The company offers skySpace, a desktop virtualization solution suite, which comprises skyDesk, a management software solution for Microsoft remote desktop users; skyGate, a software solution that allows secure remote access to applications and data from outside of the corporate network; skyView, which offers access to applications or Windows desktops from a browser on any device; skyDirect, a virtual desktop infrastructure software solution that allows secure fast access to hosted virtual desktops; and skyPoint, a hardware thin client endpoint solution for the enterprise and corporate market. The company sells its products directly to independent software vendors and application service providers; and through a chain of distributors and resellers to end users in public and private sectors. Thinspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas.

