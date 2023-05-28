Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Entegris by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Entegris by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $107.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,361.00 and a beta of 1.27. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $115.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $439,538.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.45.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

