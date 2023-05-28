Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,049,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995,056 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $60,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,957,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 329,611 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 59,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30,721 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 139,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 32,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $9.90.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a positive return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

In other news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,584.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Raymond James began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

