Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,414 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,035,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,472,000 after purchasing an additional 116,179 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,907,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,758,000 after purchasing an additional 98,015 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 920,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 79,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.15. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 102.80%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.