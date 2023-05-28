Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock Position Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 290,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,032 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXTR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 29.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 13.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $21.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.