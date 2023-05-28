F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,711 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in F5 were worth $58,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,457,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 during the third quarter worth about $28,193,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after purchasing an additional 178,042 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,534 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,970,000 after purchasing an additional 158,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $393,772.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $765,636.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $393,772.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,636.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $36,809.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,971 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,081 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock opened at $148.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $174.38.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFIV. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.13.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

