Fanhua (FANH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 30th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $111.26 million during the quarter.

Shares of FANH stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.68 million, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.49. Fanhua has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $9.54.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fanhua in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fanhua during the second quarter valued at approximately $668,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fanhua by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,090,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 77,719 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fanhua by 4.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 22,356 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fanhua in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fanhua during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of agency services and insurance claims adjusting services. It operates through the Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting segments. The Insurance Agency segment includes providing agency services for insurance products and life insurance products. The Claims Adjusting segment provides pre-underwriting survey services, claims adjusting services, disposal of residual value services, loading and unloading supervision services, and consulting services.

