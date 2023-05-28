Fanhua (FANH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 30th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $111.26 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 10.31%.

Fanhua stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. Fanhua has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $349.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.05.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fanhua in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fanhua by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,090,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 77,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fanhua by 4.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 22,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fanhua by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 339,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 17,562 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $668,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of agency services and insurance claims adjusting services. It operates through the Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting segments. The Insurance Agency segment includes providing agency services for insurance products and life insurance products. The Claims Adjusting segment provides pre-underwriting survey services, claims adjusting services, disposal of residual value services, loading and unloading supervision services, and consulting services.

