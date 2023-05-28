Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Ferguson by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ferguson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Ferguson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Ferguson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Ferguson by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FERG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,258.80.

Ferguson Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $147.66 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $99.16 and a twelve month high of $151.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.18.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Ferguson Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.