Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 2,510,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

GSM opened at $4.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.44 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $8.12.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 60.74% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $448.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ferroglobe will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSM. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 9,377,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,324,000 after buying an additional 3,560,697 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 14,043,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,376,000 after buying an additional 2,899,421 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,060,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,484,000 after buying an additional 2,467,997 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,672,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 2,748.6% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after buying an additional 1,418,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GSM shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ferroglobe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ferroglobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

