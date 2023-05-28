Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 2,510,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Ferroglobe Stock Performance
GSM opened at $4.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.44 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $8.12.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 60.74% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $448.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ferroglobe will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on GSM shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ferroglobe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ferroglobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Ferroglobe
Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ferroglobe (GSM)
