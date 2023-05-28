Financial Survey: DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) & Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR)

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DigitalBridge Group and Invesco Mortgage Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalBridge Group 0 1 3 1 3.00 Invesco Mortgage Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

DigitalBridge Group presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.14%. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.98%. Given DigitalBridge Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DigitalBridge Group is more favorable than Invesco Mortgage Capital.

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalBridge Group -24.01% 0.89% 0.29% Invesco Mortgage Capital -69.05% 42.46% 4.40%

Dividends

DigitalBridge Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.6%. DigitalBridge Group pays out -1.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays out -31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Invesco Mortgage Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.5% of DigitalBridge Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalBridge Group $1.14 billion 1.75 -$321.80 million ($2.09) -5.91 Invesco Mortgage Capital -$129.47 million -3.30 -$402.92 million ($5.07) -2.03

DigitalBridge Group has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Mortgage Capital. DigitalBridge Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invesco Mortgage Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DigitalBridge Group beats Invesco Mortgage Capital on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors. The Corporate and Other segment refers to the investment and corporate level activities. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

(Get Rating)

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of investing, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. The company was founded on June 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.