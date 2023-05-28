Financial Survey: RXO (NYSE:RXO) vs. Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for RXO and Verra Mobility, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RXO 0 12 5 0 2.29 Verra Mobility 0 2 1 0 2.33

RXO presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.00%. Verra Mobility has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.40%. Given RXO’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe RXO is more favorable than Verra Mobility.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

9.9% of RXO shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of RXO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Verra Mobility shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares RXO and Verra Mobility’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RXO $4.49 billion 0.53 $92.00 million N/A N/A Verra Mobility $741.60 million 3.59 $92.47 million $0.46 38.52

Verra Mobility has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RXO.

Profitability

This table compares RXO and Verra Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RXO N/A N/A N/A Verra Mobility 11.40% 69.16% 9.01%

Summary

Verra Mobility beats RXO on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RXO

(Get Rating)

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Verra Mobility

(Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers photo enforcement solutions and services. The Commercial Services segment provides toll and violation management solutions by partnering with the fleet management and rental car companies. The Parking Solutions segment includes a suite of parking software and hardware solutions. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mesa, AZ.

