Financial & Tax Architects LLC Buys New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,439 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

Shares of AMZN opened at $120.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.98, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

