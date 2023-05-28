First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives $23.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $216.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.28 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Harrison acquired 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $507,835.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 350,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,202.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at about $383,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 1,219.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 201,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 186,410 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 16,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

