First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Argus lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Compass Point lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.79.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average of $92.76. The firm has a market cap of $413.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.01. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $612,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,153,959,000 after purchasing an additional 373,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 116,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,922,000 after purchasing an additional 65,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic offers banking for individuals and businesses, wealth management and more with a focus on tailored service and solutions. First Republic was founded in San Francisco in 1985 by James H. Herbert II with a single office and a small but dedicated staff. Years later, First Republic is one of the country’s largest banks, serving clients at more than 80 Preferred Banking Offices across the United States and through online banking services.

