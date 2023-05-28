First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 12,099 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,099 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Azenta were worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Azenta by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Azenta by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Azenta by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $42.67 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -67.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Azenta had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AZTA shares. Stephens lowered Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Azenta Profile

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.