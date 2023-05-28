First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 153,198 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 336.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 198,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,198 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 441.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 936.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUZ. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of CUZ opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 119.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $921,786.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.