First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 17,683 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,683 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 60.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 54.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 20.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 41.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $92.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.48. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -263.77 and a beta of 0.59. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.08 and a fifty-two week high of $112.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.77 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $191,091.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,552.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.80.

About AeroVironment

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

