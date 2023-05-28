First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 41,947 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,947 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,488,000 after purchasing an additional 52,937 shares in the last quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,974,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 335,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after acquiring an additional 124,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 19,758 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CYTK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $499,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,796,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $499,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,458 shares in the company, valued at $14,796,092.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,953 shares of company stock valued at $3,588,051 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CYTK stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.80. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $55.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.07.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 439.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

