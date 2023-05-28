First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,085,000 after buying an additional 180,011 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 52.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,706,000 after buying an additional 154,258 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth $8,513,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 195.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 201,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after buying an additional 133,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 138.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 220,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after buying an additional 128,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ACLS opened at $160.96 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $162.53. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.99 and a 200-day moving average of $109.74.

Insider Activity

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,450.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,450.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $699,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,596 shares of company stock valued at $10,982,547. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

