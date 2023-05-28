First Trust Advisors LP Buys 14,723 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,723 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 151.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BBWI opened at $36.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.61. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.67%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Argus cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.45.

Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

