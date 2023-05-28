First Trust Advisors LP Buys 98,997 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,997 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYCR. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Paycor HCM by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYCR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Paycor HCM from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.69.

In related news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $66,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 185,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,847.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $37,438.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,089.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Scott David Miller acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $66,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 185,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,847.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYCR stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $34.95.

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

