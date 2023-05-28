First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 299,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,249 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Mattel were worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mattel by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Mattel by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mattel by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Mattel by 454.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 25,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mattel by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $17.91 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.74 million. Mattel had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 17.52%. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

