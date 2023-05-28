First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,005 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 178.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.32. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 141.99% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VSCO shares. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

