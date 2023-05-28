First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,532,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,446 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Gogoro were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gogoro during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogoro during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gogoro by 1,344.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 57,884 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GGR opened at $3.03 on Friday. Gogoro Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gogoro ( NASDAQ:GGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.32 million during the quarter. Gogoro had a negative net margin of 32.04% and a negative return on equity of 36.43%.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Gogoro from $6.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.

