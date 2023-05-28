First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,711 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Option Care Health by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 401.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

OPCH opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average of $29.94. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.05 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 6,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $193,354.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,716.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OPCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

