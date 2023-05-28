First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 39,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 19,585 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 166,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 127,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 183,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 0.4 %

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $4,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,255,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $3,706,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,338,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $4,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,255,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,859,926 shares of company stock worth $61,507,766 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

