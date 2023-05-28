First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,201 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZD. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth $423,655,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth $143,604,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth $142,930,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth $90,861,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.81 per share, with a total value of $49,580.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a one year low of $59.83 and a one year high of $94.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

