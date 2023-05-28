First Trust Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

NYSE:JLL opened at $144.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.96. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $123.00 and a 1-year high of $202.38.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

