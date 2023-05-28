First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 46,537 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CrossAmerica Partners were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPL. UBS Group AG lifted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 13,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $248,846.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 83,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,314.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,539 shares of company stock worth $267,937. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrossAmerica Partners Price Performance

CAPL stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.95, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $699.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.75.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 106.25% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.39%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CrossAmerica Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About CrossAmerica Partners

(Get Rating)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the business of wholesaling distribution of motor fuel, convenience store operation, and the ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. It operates under the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on providing wholesale distribution services to lessee dealers and independent dealers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.