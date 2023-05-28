First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 112.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 73,691 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EPR shares. JMP Securities started coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

EPR Properties stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $55.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.98%.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

