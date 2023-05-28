First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.63 Million Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,015,243 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 615,981 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Transocean were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Compass Point upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Transocean in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

Transocean Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:RIG opened at $6.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $7.74.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.29 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 476,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,517.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Chad C. Deaton acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 476,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,517.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.