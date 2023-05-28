First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.67 Million Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,776 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,091,000 after purchasing an additional 556,274 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,228,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,593,000 after purchasing an additional 124,554 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,016,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,237,000 after purchasing an additional 152,763 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,610,000 after purchasing an additional 539,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,536,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 26,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,586,888.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,427,097.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 19,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total transaction of $1,236,569.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,751.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Spector sold 26,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,586,888.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,183 shares in the company, valued at $39,427,097.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,134 shares of company stock valued at $7,572,642. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFSI opened at $60.40 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $73.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.35.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.63). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $302.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.29%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

