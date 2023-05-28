First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.76 Million Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 710,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,102 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,573 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,275,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,662,000 after buying an additional 1,999,312 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,053,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,842,000 after buying an additional 1,903,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,460,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,009,000 after buying an additional 1,609,473 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitrans Midstream

In related news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at $213,584.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equitrans Midstream Stock Up 3.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.73 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a positive return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.