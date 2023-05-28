First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.88 Million Stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,047 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,933 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 59.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 237.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised First Commonwealth Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FCF stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.53. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ray T. Charley purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $53,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 313,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,152,687.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ray T. Charley bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $53,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 313,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,152,687.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray T. Charley bought 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $50,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,200.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Commonwealth Financial

(Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. The firm is also involved in providing trust and wealth management services and offers insurance products. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.