First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.92 Million Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 396,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 105,809 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2,065.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 18,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 563.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ronald Silver sold 2,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $33,419.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $224,591.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,718,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Silver sold 2,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $33,419.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,377. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRWD. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $10.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.95. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $12.66.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $104.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.